Naval meet aboard INS Vikrant today

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and top commanders of the Navy will on Monday carry out a comprehensive review of India's maritime security challenges at a key conclave onboard indigenously built aircraft carrier INS Vikrant on the high seas.
It is for the first time that the biannual commanders' conference is taking place onboard an aircraft carrier, a move seen as a symbolic reflection of India's priority to the maritime sphere amid China's increasing presence in the Indian Ocean region.
