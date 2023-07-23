Naveen Patnaik 2nd-longest-serving CM

Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Naveen Patnaik on Saturday became the second-longest-serving Chief Minister, replacing West Bengal’s Jyoti Basu. Former Sikkim CM Pawan Kumar Chamling still holds the record of being the longest-serving CM for more than 24 years. Patnaik has held the post for 23 years and 138 days.
