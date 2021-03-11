Naveen Srivastava appointed new envoy to Nepal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: Naveen Srivastava, part of negotiations with China over eastern Ladakh, has been named next Indian envoy to Nepal. The decision comes a day after PM Modi’s visit to Lumbini. TNS

India launches testing apparatus for 5G services

New Delhi: India on Tuesday launched testing apparatus for 5G phone services. PM Modi dedicated the ‘test-bed’ to the nation terming it an important step toward self-reliance in technology. TNS

Doubt on fake a/cs may scuttle Twitter deal: Musk

London: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said Twitter deal couldn't move forward unless the company showed public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform were fake or spam. PTI

SC extends deadline for demolition of Noida towers

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in Noida, which have been declared illegal over violation of norms. TNS

4 held in Mumbai serial blasts case

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested four persons wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail, all from Mumbai, were on the run for 29 years, officials said. They were arrested from Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad on May 12. PTI

Quiz Abhishek, wife in Kolkata, ED told

New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday directed the ED to interrogate TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in Kolkata, instead of Delhi as sought by the probe agency. A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the ED to give at least 24-hour prior notice to the couple.