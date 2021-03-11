Naveen Srivastava appointed new envoy to Nepal

New Delhi: Naveen Srivastava, part of negotiations with China over eastern Ladakh, has been named next Indian envoy to Nepal. The decision comes a day after PM Modi’s visit to Lumbini. TNS
India launches testing apparatus for 5G services
New Delhi: India on Tuesday launched testing apparatus for 5G phone services. PM Modi dedicated the ‘test-bed’ to the nation terming it an important step toward self-reliance in technology. TNS
Doubt on fake a/cs may scuttle Twitter deal: Musk
London: Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said Twitter deal couldn't move forward unless the company showed public proof that less than 5% of the accounts on the platform were fake or spam. PTI
SC extends deadline for demolition of Noida towers
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended till August 28 the deadline for demolition of Supertech’s twin 40-storey towers in Noida, which have been declared illegal over violation of norms. TNS
4 held in Mumbai serial blasts case
Ahmedabad: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad has arrested four persons wanted in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case. Abu Bakar, Saiyad Qureshi, Mohammad Shoeb Qureshi and Mohammad Yusuf Ismail, all from Mumbai, were on the run for 29 years, officials said. They were arrested from Sardarnagar in Ahmedabad on May 12. PTI
Quiz Abhishek, wife in Kolkata, ED told
New Delhi: The SC on Tuesday directed the ED to interrogate TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira Banerjee in Kolkata, instead of Delhi as sought by the probe agency. A Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the ED to give at least 24-hour prior notice to the couple.
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
