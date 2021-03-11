Naveen Srivastava named new Indian envoy to Nepal

New Delhi, May 17
Naveen Srivastava, who has been in the thick of negotiations with China over eastern Ladakh, was on Tuesday formally named as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal.
Ambassador to Cambodia and Consul General of India in Shanghai, Srivastava led the Indian side for talks with China under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination for Border affairs (WMCC) and has also been involved in the meetings of military commanders on both sides.
Srivastava was also a part of the delegation when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10, 2020, and arrived at a five-point consensus.
The announcement comes a day after PM Narendra Modi visited Nepal. The post has been vacant since Vinay Mohan Kwatra was made the Foreign Secretary.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gyanvapi case: SC orders protection of area where 'Shivling' found, no restriction on Muslims offering namaz
Court notice to Hindu side, posts matter for further hearing...
Gyanvapi: Varanasi court grants two days' time to submit survey report
Court removes Advocate Commissioner Ajay Mishra appointed fo...
CBI books Karti Chidambaram for facilitating visas of Chinese nationals for Talwandi Sabo power project
Karti had allegedly received Rs 50 lakh bribe to facilitate ...
Six high courts to get new chief justices
SC collegium recommends appointments of five CJs, Telangana ...