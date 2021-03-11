Naveen Srivastava named new Indian envoy to Nepal

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 17

Naveen Srivastava, who has been in the thick of negotiations with China over eastern Ladakh, was on Tuesday formally named as the next Ambassador of India to Nepal.

Ambassador to Cambodia and Consul General of India in Shanghai, Srivastava led the Indian side for talks with China under the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination for Border affairs (WMCC) and has also been involved in the meetings of military commanders on both sides.

Srivastava was also a part of the delegation when External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on September 10, 2020, and arrived at a five-point consensus.

The announcement comes a day after PM Narendra Modi visited Nepal. The post has been vacant since Vinay Mohan Kwatra was made the Foreign Secretary.