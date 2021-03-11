Navneet Rana dares Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to contest against her

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, May 8

Unrelenting Navneet Rana, who was today discharged from a hospital, launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray, accusing him of misusing his power and challenging him to prove himself by contesting against her from any district of the state.

“If you have the guts, contest elections from any district in the state. I will contest against you. Then see who the people of the state choose,” Navneet said.

Alleging that she was harassed and tortured in the lockup, the Independent MP from Amravati had been admitted to a hospital for spondylosis treatment.

“If reciting Hanuman Chalisa is a crime, then I am willing to stay in jail, not just for 14 days, but for 14 years. Our fight is in the name of God and it is going to continue,” she said.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government will petition the court to cancel the bail granted to Navneet and Ravi Rana. Special public prosecutor Advocate Pradeep Gharat called the couple’s statements in the media a clear contempt of court.

The court while granting bail to the Rana couple had put the condition that they would not speak to the media regarding the case.