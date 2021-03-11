Navneet Rana writes to Delhi Police Commissioner, seeks action against Sanjay Raut for his 'casteist slur' against her

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 27

Member of Lok Sabha from Amravati Navneet Rana, who has of late hit the limelight after she and her MLA husband Ravi Rana were arrested by Maharashtra Police for trying to recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s private residence ‘Matoshree’, shot off a complaint letter to Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Wednesday seeking action against Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his “casteist slur” against her.

Navneet Rana, who hails from the Chambhar community, sought action against Raut accusing that the leader has been provoking Shiv Sainiks to ‘gherao’ her house. In her letter, she said Raut had, on multiple occasions, referred to the couple as ‘Bunty-Babli’ and ‘420’.

In the complaint letter Rana said, “I am from Chambhar community and Sanjay Raut is OBC. He does not come from Scheduled caste or Scheduled Tribe. A case should be registered against Raut under SC/ST Act. And for this, I am giving a written complaint.”

The complaint letter has been sent to Asthana a day after Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey shared a video of the Amravati MP and her MLA husband having tea at the Khar Police Station as he dismissed allegations levelled by the couple of ill-treatment in custody.

In the tweet along with the video, the Mumbai Police top cop said in the caption: “Do we say anything more?"

Do we say anything more pic.twitter.com/GuUxldBKD5 — Sanjay Pandey (@sanjayp_1) April 26, 2022

The Amravati MP, in her earlier letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, had spoken about being put up in a lock-up without due regards to the office held by her and not getting drinking water while in police custody. Navneet Rana alleged she was abused on the basis of her caste. She has sought action against top Mumbai police officers over her arrest.