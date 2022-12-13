Navy Chief on 4-day Sri Lanka visit from today

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 12

Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar will be visiting Sri Lanka for four days starting tomorrow. The Admiral has been invited as a chief guest and reviewing officer for the Commissioning Parade at the Naval and Maritime Academy (NMA), Trincomalee, on December 15.

The Admiral would interact with senior political and defence leadership of Sri Lanka. He would also visit other defence establishments of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces and review progress of various bilateral defence cooperation. The Indian Navy regularly interacts with the Sri Lankan Navy through the medium of annual staff talks and pursues several operational engagements at regular frequency.