Navy Chief warns of high risk to rules-based order in Indo-Pacific

New Delhi, November 23

Even as the possibility of a traditional inter-state conflict cannot be ruled out, there is an increased risk to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, said Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar while addressing an international seminar here today.

The three-day “Indo-Pacific Regional Dialogue”, organised by the National Maritime Foundation, began on Wednesday carrying the theme “operationalising the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI)”. Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt and National Maritime Foundation Chairman Admiral Karambir Singh (retd) also spoke at the inaugural.

Speaking about possible threats to the rules-based order in the Indo-Pacific, the Navy Chief without naming China mentioned “disputes of jurisdiction” and “undermining of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)” among several factors. China is locked in disputes with several nations over the maritime boundaries of the hydrocarbon-rich South China Sea. At the UNCLOS, China has lost its case but has not accepted the verdict. The Indo-Pacific has a geographical spread from the east coast of Africa to the west coast of the US and connects the Indian and the Pacific oceans.

Admiral Kumar said maritime terrorism and proliferation of advanced technologies had further complicated the security matrix. “Inevitably, given its increased centrality in global affairs, the region has witnessed increased presence of maritime security forces from a multitude of nations — regional as well as extra-regional.” “In navigating our path together, there are numerous challenges that we must overcome,” the Navy Chief said, adding that the IPOI provides an opportunity to synchronise, synergise and channel collective efforts.

Speaking about the IPOI, he said it represented the broadest framework conceptualised so far in the Indo-Pacific. “It is flexible and has a result-oriented approach for synchronising and synergising efforts. It is guided by India’s vision of the Indo-Pacific – that is a free, open, inclusive, peaceful and prosperous region.” "It is amply clear that a prosperous Indo-Pacific hinges on a peaceful maritime domain. The maritime security pillar of the IPOI seeks to manage this crucial element through cooperative engagement between friends and partners," he said. — TNS

Takes dig at China, brings up UNCLOS