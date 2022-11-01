Navy Commanders to discuss ‘Make in India’ roadmap

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 31

Indian Navy Commanders today commenced a four-day conference to have a contemporary combat capability to make operations more effective, besides being in sync with the other two armed forces.

They will prepare a roadmap to enhance indigenisation through ‘Make in India’ with the aim of achieving “atmanirbharta” (self-reliance) by 2047.

The conference would also dwell upon dynamics of the geostrategic situation of the region against the backdrop of recent international developments. The conference, which will end on November 3, will review major operational issues, logistics, human resource development and training.

The Navy has focused on being combat-ready with a future-ready outlook and continues to execute its mandate.

The Indian Navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in consonance with India’s rising maritime interests. Indian Navy’s standing as the “preferred security partner” has also grown in recent times.