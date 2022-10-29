Navy conducts exercises with Singapore

The IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) are conducting bilateral exercise ‘Garuda VIl’ in Jodhpur; it started on Oct 26 and will end on Nov 12
The FASF is participating with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel
The Indian Navy is hosting the 29th edition of the Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise (SIMBEX) from October 26 to 30 at Visakhapatnam
Bring 26/11 masterminds to justice, Jaishankar calls upon UNSC members
Says it wasn’t a terrorist attack on Mumbai alone, but on in...
All praise for Modi, Putin says future belongs to India
Hails India’s independent foreign policy
20 days later, farmers call off protest near CM Mann's Sangrur house
No details | Farmers plan victory congregation: Sources
Government to deregulate uplinking of satellite TV channels
India sets sights on becoming uplinking hub | To cut relianc...