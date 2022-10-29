Navy conducts exercises with Singapore

The IAF and the French Air and Space Force (FASF) are conducting bilateral exercise ‘Garuda VIl’ in Jodhpur; it started on Oct 26 and will end on Nov 12

The FASF is participating with four Rafale fighter aircraft, one A-330 Multi Role Tanker Transport aircraft and a contingent of 220 personnel

The Indian Navy is hosting the 29th edition of the Singapore-India maritime bilateral exercise (SIMBEX) from October 26 to 30 at Visakhapatnam