Navy conducts twin-carrier drill

- The Navy has carried out a mega exercise in the Arabian Sea that involved two aircraft carriers, multiple warships, submarines and over 35 frontline planes.
- Aircraft carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant were the centrepiece of the exercise as they served as floating airfields for a wide array of aircraft, including MiG-29K fighter jets, MH-60R, Kamov, Sea King, Chetak and ALHs
- It is the first mega exercise involving the two aircraft carriers after the induction of the indigenously built INS Vikrant in September.
- The warships can be positioned anywhere, allowing increased flexibility, timely response to emerging threats and sustained air operations to safeguard national interests.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wrestlers under pressure to strike compromise: Sakshi
Alleges minor’s father forced to change stance
Punjab Cabinet nod to regularise 14K teachers
punjab assembly’s special session on June 19-20
Pawar names Sule, Patel NCP working chiefs
Daughter also made poll body chief | No role announced for n...