Navy Day: CNS Admiral R Hari Kumar remembers bravehearts of India

New Delhi, December 4

On the occasion of the Indian Navy Day, Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral R Hari Kumar recalled and paid tributes to the bravehearts of India for the supreme sacrifice they made in protecting the nation.

“We reaffirm our unwavering commitment to preserve protect and promote our National Interests and to remain a #CombatReady #Credible #Cohesive & #FutureProof Force. We pay homage to supreme sacrifices of our Bravehearts & gratitude to our veterans,” Spokesperson Indian Navy tweeted quoting Navy Chief Admiral R Hari Kumar as saying.

India celebrates December 4 as Navy Day every year to acknowledge the role of the Indian Navy and commemorate its achievements in ‘Operation Trident’ during the 1971 Indo-Pak War.

This year, as India ushers in the ‘Amrit Kaal’ with the commencement of the celebrations of 75 years of her Independence, the Indian Navy is all set to demonstrate India’s combat prowess and capability through an ‘Operational Demonstration’ at Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also gave his “best wishes” on the Navy Day to the navy personnel and their kin.

“Best wishes on Navy Day to all navy personnel and their families. We in India are proud of our rich maritime history. The Indian Navy has steadfastly protected our nation and has distinguished itself with its humanitarian spirit during challenging times,” PM Modi tweeted.

On the occasion, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “Greetings to all @IndianNavypersonnel on #NavyDay. The Indian Navy is at the forefront of keeping our country safe by ensuring impeccable maritime security. The nation is proud of Indian Navy’s valour, courage, commitment and professionalism.”

Notably, President Droupadi Murmu will attend the Navy Day celebrations program organised by Eastern Naval Command as the Guest of Honour on Sunday in Visakhapatnam, the official said on Friday.

Several dignitaries from the Central and state governments are expected to attend the event, which will be hosted by Admiral R Hari Kumar, CNS.

This year, for the first time, the Navy Day celebrations are being conducted outside the National Capital. Indian Naval ships, submarines, aircraft and Special Forces from eastern, western and southern Naval Command would showcase the capability and versatility of the Indian Navy. The event will culminate with a sunset ceremony and illumination by ships at anchorage.

