Navy holds drill with Mozambique,Tanzania

Tribune News Service

Dar es Salaam, October 29

The first edition of the India-Mozambique-Tanzania Trilateral Exercise (IMT TRILAT), a joint maritime exercise, concluded at Tanzania’s Dar es Salaam on Saturday.

The Indian Navy was represented by guided missile frigate INS Tarkash, a Chetak helicopter and MARCOS team.

Capability development to address common threats through training and sharing of best practices, enhancing interoperability and strengthening maritime cooperation are the three main objectives of the exercise.

