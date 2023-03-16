Navy institutes 2 trophies in memory of General Rawat

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 15

To mark the 65th birth anniversary of Gen Bipin Rawat, the first Chief of Defence Staff of the Indian Armed Forces, the Navy today instituted two trophies in his memory.

The first will be the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for the woman Agniveer trainee standing first in overall order of merit. The trophy is scheduled to be presented by the Chief of the Naval Staff during the passing-out parade of the first batch of the Navy Agniveers on March 28 at the sailors’ training centre, INS Chilka.

The second will be the General Bipin Rawat Rolling Trophy for the ‘Most Spirited Officer’ undergoing the Naval Higher Command Course at Naval War College, Goa.