Navy officers not to carry baton now

New Delhi, July 29
The Indian Navy has discontinued the practice of its senior officers carrying batons. A letter of the Navy sent to all units says, “The symbolism of power or authority portrayed through holding of the baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transformed Navy of the Amrit Kaal.”
‘Amrit Kaal’ is term given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing era of 75 years of Indian Independence.
“Carrying of batons by all personnel including provost personnel be discontinued with immediate effect,” the Navy letter said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
CBI lodges Manipur video case FIR; Oppn MPs visit Kuki, Meitei camps
India’s image hit, says Adhir Ranjan | Anurag asks delegates...
BJP infuses new blood into central team with eye on Assembly, Lok Sabha polls
OBC Muslim face, leaders with ground connect on list of 38
Heavy rain, flooding likely in region on Aug 2-3: Met Dept
Punjab girdawari by Aug 15
Modi: NEP helping break shackles of slavery, delivering justice to talent
Attends meet to mark third anniversary of the education poli...