Navy officers not to carry baton now

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 29

The Indian Navy has discontinued the practice of its senior officers carrying batons. A letter of the Navy sent to all units says, “The symbolism of power or authority portrayed through holding of the baton is a colonial legacy that is out of place in a transformed Navy of the Amrit Kaal.”

‘Amrit Kaal’ is term given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the ongoing era of 75 years of Indian Independence.

“Carrying of batons by all personnel including provost personnel be discontinued with immediate effect,” the Navy letter said.

#Indian Navy