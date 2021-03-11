Navy reviews operational matters

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 25

A four-day Indian Naval commanders’ conference began today to review operational, material, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities. The Naval commanders will also review performance of weapons and sensors, and readiness of all the available platforms.

The conference is focusing on addressing the contemporary security scenario while seeking ways to enhance combat capability of the Navy and make operations more effective and efficient.

Last week, the Indian Navy had carried out weapon engagement and missile firing drills on the western seaboard and the conference reviewed the activity. Around 15 warships and submarines, and a large number of maritime patrol aircraft, integral helicopters, fighter aircraft and UAV’s were part of this exercise.

The conference serves as a platform for Naval Commanders to discuss important maritime matters at the military-strategic level as well as interact with senior government functionaries through an institutionalised forum.

#indian navy