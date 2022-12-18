Navy seeks MoD's nod for Vikrant-like aircraft carrier

Ajay Banerjee
New Delhi, December 17
The Navy is seeking approval from the Ministry of Defence to get another indigenously built aircraft carrier after INS Vikrant, which was commissioned in September.
Race to match China
- India is racing to match China’s naval strength that has two operational aircraft carriers — Liaoning and Shandong
- In July, it launched another one — Fujian — expected to be commissioned in 2025
- A US Department of Defence report, ‘Military and Security Developments Involving the People’s Republic of China 2021’, warns “People’s Republic of China continues to build a multi-carrier force”
- The need for India to have a third carrier arises as these ships have lengthy maintenance schedules
- The cycle of maintenance can lead to an absence of a carrier for two years
The Navy had been pushing for a 70,000-tonne carrier, but the demand has been put on hold due to expenses and technologies needed on board. The case for having another 45,000-tonne class carrier, same as INS Vikrant, is being processed. The matter will be taken up with the ministry, sources in the Navy said.
INS Vikrant was manufactured by Cochin Ship Yard Limited at Kochi over 13 years at a cost of Rs 23,000 crore. With the expertise gained, the shipyard has promised to do the next one in seven-eight years.
One of the key elements of the aircraft carrier is the launch mechanism technology it uses to allow a fighter jet to take off from and land on its deck. The Navy plans to stick to the short take-off but arrested recovery (STOBAR) technique and not adopt the catapult take-off.
INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant both uses the STOBAR technology.
The decision on the warship engines will come later.
The sources said a delay in getting on with the next carrier could jeopardise the hard-earned skill of making such warships. The makers of specialised steel and suppliers of pneumatics, wires, cables and several parts have acquired skills as part of making INS Vikrant.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Government has shown red card to many obstacles thwarting development of North East region: PM Modi
He also inaugurated, dedicated and laid the foundation stone...
Jaipur man kills aunt, chops body into 10 pieces; used suitcase, bucket to dump body parts
In CCTV footage, accused was seen dragging a heavy suitcase ...
Argentina vs France: Stage set for clash of titans in FIFA World Cup final
History beckons Argentine superstar Lionel Messi and France’...
Why is BJP-led Centre allowing imports from China when it is attacking India: Kejriwal
Also hit out at the Central government over rising inflation...
Coming up in Hawaii with Indian help, world’s largest ‘eye on the universe’
The 30-metre telescope will be the most gigantic scope ever ...