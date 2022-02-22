Navy successful in ensuring safety of seas: President Ram Nath Kovind

New Delhi, February 21
The safety of the seas and the maritime commons remains a critical requirement and the Indian Navy’s constant vigil, prompt response to incidents have been “highly successful” in this regard, said President Ram Nath Kovind at the Presidential Fleet Review of the Navy at Vishakhapatnam on Monday.
The President praised the Navy for providing aid to friendly nations during the Covid pandemic by supplying medicines and evacuated stranded Indians and foreign nationals.
“A prompt and effective deployment of the Indian Navy in times of crisis has underscored India’s vision of being the preferred security partner and first responder in the Indian Ocean region,” said Kovind.
A significant portion of Indian trade and energy needs are met through the oceans, the President said, adding India believed in “security and growth for all in the region”. —
