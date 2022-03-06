Navy test-fires advanced version of BrahMos

Tribune News Service

New Delhi: The Navy on Saturday successfully test-fired advanced version of the BrahMos supersonic missile from a stealth destroyer in Indian Ocean, demonstrating its increasing strike capability. PTI

No pre-arrest bail for Chitra, court pulls up CBI

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday denied anticipatory bail to former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna in the NSE co-location case and disapproved of the CBI’s “lackadaisical” conduct. PTI

Sea phase of exercise MILAN concludes

New Delhi: The sea phase of the exercise, MILAN, which witnessed participation of 26 ships, one submarine and 21 aircraft, culminated in Bay of Bengal. A series of complex and advanced exercises were undertaken in all three dimensions of Naval operations to enhance compatibility, interoperability, mutual understanding and maritime cooperation among the partner Navies, an Indian Navy spokesperson said on Saturday. tns

DCGI nod to Sputnik Light booster trials

New Delhi: Experts of the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) on Saturday recommended permission to late stage trials of Sputnik Light Covid-19 vaccine as a booster dose. The final call on the nod rests with the DCGI.