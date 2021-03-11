Navy to retrieve bodies of two missing climbers

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, August 11

The Navy has launched a mountaineering expedition to recover the bodies of two climbers who died last year while attempting to summit Mount Trishul, a 23,360-foot-high Himalayan massif, in Uttarakhand.

A team of the Navy will attempt to retrieve the bodies of Lt Cdr Shashank Tewari and Sherpa Dupka Tshering. During the summit attempt in September last year, an avalanche hit the climbers, leaving six dead.