Indian Navy to upgrade communication system

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, July 23

The Indian Navy has come up with projects to enable smooth communication at sea. All warships will be connected through an upgraded India-made “software-defined radio”. A new combat management system is ready, and lastly, an unmanned boat will go for trials from Mumbai to Goa at the end of the monsoon season.

The Weapons and Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) — an organisation that will complete 45 years of formation on July 26 — is tasked with the projects.

The unmanned boat, once tested, will carry sensors and surveillance equipment. The trials were planned in June but had to be put off due to heavy rains.

The combat management system (CMS) serves as the nerve centre of warships. It integrates all sensors, radars and electronic warfare suite with weapons on board. Navy warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, have an indigenous CMS. The WESEE has come up with an upgraded CMS which will be functional in all warships to be commissioned between 2024 and 2029.

