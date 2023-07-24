Indian Navy to upgrade communication system

New Delhi, July 23
The Indian Navy has come up with projects to enable smooth communication at sea. All warships will be connected through an upgraded India-made “software-defined radio”. A new combat management system is ready, and lastly, an unmanned boat will go for trials from Mumbai to Goa at the end of the monsoon season.
The Weapons and Electronic Systems Engineering Establishment (WESEE) — an organisation that will complete 45 years of formation on July 26 — is tasked with the projects.
The unmanned boat, once tested, will carry sensors and surveillance equipment. The trials were planned in June but had to be put off due to heavy rains.
The combat management system (CMS) serves as the nerve centre of warships. It integrates all sensors, radars and electronic warfare suite with weapons on board. Navy warships, including aircraft carrier INS Vikrant, have an indigenous CMS. The WESEE has come up with an upgraded CMS which will be functional in all warships to be commissioned between 2024 and 2029.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Parallel notices, parallel protests: BJP, Congress spar in Parliament over crimes against women
The Opposition has been demanding a stand-alone discussion o...
Rumours of fire in Lucknow-Chandigarh Sadbhawana Express create panic; passengers cross bridge on foot
The train stands at the bridge for nearly half-an-hour
Woman IAF officer, who was attacked by mess worker in Punjab's Pathankot, dies
On July 17, the IAF officer sustained critical injuries afte...
Indian student dies after being assaulted during carjacking in Canada
Gurvinder Nath was delivering pizza at around 2.10 am on Jul...