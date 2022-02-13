NCB busts narco network operating on 'darknet'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 12

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today said it had arrested 22 persons, including software engineers, a financial analyst, an MBA graduate and one of their own officers, as the agency claimed that it has busted a pan-India drug trafficking network that used the ‘darknet’ and cryptocurrency to courier for home deliveries of narcotic substances.

Major drug haul off Gujarat coast New Delhi: The NCB on Saturday said it had seized 800 kg of drugs worth Rs2,000 crore from a vessel in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in a joint operation with the Navy, the largest such haul. PTI

The agency said it unearthed three major drug markets — DNM India, DRED, and the Orient Express — running on the “darknet” after a four-month operation in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan. Four cases have been lodged and 17 seizures were made during the operation, it said. The recreational drugs were being sourced from the USA, UK, Netherlands and Poland using courier services and also the India Post network, said NCB Deputy Director-General for northern region Gyaneshwar Singh.