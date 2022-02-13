NCB busts narco network operating on 'darknet'

New Delhi, February 12
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) today said it had arrested 22 persons, including software engineers, a financial analyst, an MBA graduate and one of their own officers, as the agency claimed that it has busted a pan-India drug trafficking network that used the ‘darknet’ and cryptocurrency to courier for home deliveries of narcotic substances.
Major drug haul off Gujarat coast
New Delhi: The NCB on Saturday said it had seized 800 kg of drugs worth Rs2,000 crore from a vessel in the Arabian Sea off the Gujarat coast in a joint operation with the Navy, the largest such haul. PTI
The agency said it unearthed three major drug markets — DNM India, DRED, and the Orient Express — running on the “darknet” after a four-month operation in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan. Four cases have been lodged and 17 seizures were made during the operation, it said. The recreational drugs were being sourced from the USA, UK, Netherlands and Poland using courier services and also the India Post network, said NCB Deputy Director-General for northern region Gyaneshwar Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
7 rescued, 2 still trapped after under-construction tunnel in MP’s Katni caves in
The tunnel of Bargi canal project had caved in late Saturday...
IPL Auction 2022, Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane, S Sreesanth, Jaydev Unadkat, Eoin Morgan to go under the hammer
KKR had snapped up Shreyas Iyer for Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1
Second woman’s body retrieved from under debris of partially collapsed Gurugram building
The body of Sunita Shrivastava was spotted under the debris ...
No High Court stay on Haryana board exams, private schools jittery
It has fixed April 4 as the next date of hearing even as the...
33 kg heroin, 70 kg opium: Record drug seizure amid electioneering in Punjab
The seizure has already crossed the previous figures with po...