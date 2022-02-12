NCB busts narco network operating on 'darknet'; tech-savvy professionals among 22 held

Drugs cartels and syndicates are known to use ‘darknet’ to stay under the radar of law enforcement agencies

NCB busts narco network operating on 'darknet'; tech-savvy professionals among 22 held

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock

PTI

New Delhi, February 12

The NCB has arrested 22 people, including software engineers, a financial analyst, an MBA graduate and one of their own personnel as it busted a pan-India drug trafficking network that uses the ‘darknet’ and cryptocurrency to courier narcotics at home.

The federal anti-narcotics agency unearthed three major drug markets—DNM India, Dread and The Orient Express—running on the hidden web world after a four-month operation in Delhi-NCR, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Assam, Punjab, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Rajasthan.

Four cases have been lodged in the matter and 17 seizures were made during this country-wide operation, officials said.

The recreational drugs were being sourced from countries like the USA, UK, Netherlands and Poland using courier services and also the India Post network, said Narcotics Control Bureau deputy director-general for northern region Gyaneshwar Singh at a press conference here.

“The network was busted after a long operation that was initiated after a drug parcel was intercepted by us in Kolkata.”                

“Our special investigation team that conducts cyber patrolling to check the usage of darknet has busted three big networks being run in the country using the darknet, anonymous cryptocurrency transactions and pseudonymous social media profiles,” Singh said.

Darknet denotes the hidden Internet platforms that can only be accessed using specialised software and pre-configured communication protocols for anonymous communication.

Drugs cartels and syndicates are known to use this to stay under the radar of law enforcement agencies.

Singh claimed that the use of courier parcels for drugs delivery has increased following the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Twenty-two people, including four women, have been arrested and they are in judicial custody. One person has been granted interim bail to attend an exam, Singh said.

The accused are in the age group of 20-35 years. They include engineers, software experts, a doctor, financial consultants, businessmen, an MBA, a musician and some school dropouts. Some were into these illegal activities from the age of 13-14, the officer said.

Raghunath, alias ‘LSD King’, lodged in Bellary jail in Uttar Pradesh was also among those arrested, he added.

The NCB’s Delhi zonal unit has seized 975 LSD (Lysergic acid diethylamide) blots, 130 gms psychotropic tablets, 6 gms heroin, paste and liquid of cannabis, 1.6 gm cocaine, 16 Alprazolam tablets, 315.8 gm charas, 171 gm hashish chocolate, a dozen capsules of Spasomoproxyvon and 7.9 kg of imported ganja.

Rs 22.5 lakh cash has been seized. Rs 2 crore worth crypto turnover generated from this illegal trade was detected but could not be seized as of now, Singh said.

The NCB, in a statement, said, “Almost all (arrested) are very educated, tech-savvy, felt the thrill in dodging the police or NCB, have had a disturbed childhood or family problems and were highly influenced by western culture.”           

Easy money, the fame of getting popular in the virtual platforms was also the allurement for these youngsters, Singh said.

“The loopholes in the courier and postal system made it so easy for the traffickers to deliver the drugs at home. In most of the cases, the parents or other family members of those involved did not get a wink of what was going on.

“Names of known courier services were being misused to send narcotics in neatly packed boxes that contained items like toys, stationery items or goods of daily use,” the officer said.

He said an NCB constable was also arrested for allegedly “conniving” with an accused and getting his cellphone destroyed.

This cellphone was retrieved by the agency with the help of NDRF divers from a pond in Kolkata, another NCB officer said.

The federal anti-narcotics agency said the accused were adept at using the ‘darknet’ and its applications for narcotics transactions. Also, apps like Wickr, Tor browser, Telegram, Instagram were being used by them.

“Some phones were customised to allow a user to hide the internet protocol (IP) address,” Singh said, adding payments were being made via Paytm wallet, cryptocurrency, UPI transfer and some other modes.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

2
Trending

Pakistan MP marries third time; 18-year-old wife posts romantic video; politician's angry daughter tells social media to keep her out

3
Haryana

Day after, 16 Gurugram housing societies allege poor construction

4
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh suspends licence of two pharma companies

5
Trending

Video: Mother in Haryana's Faridabad lowers kid from 9th to 8th floor using bedsheet to fetch her sari

6
Punjab Election

Illegal mining: Ropar administration's clean chit to Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi

7
Amritsar

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

8
Sports

IPL Auction: Mumbai Indians laps up Ishan Kishan for 15.25 crore, second-costliest Indian after Yuvraj

9
Punjab

Justice Ajit Singh Bains dies at 99

10
Chandigarh

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Don't Miss

View All
Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Entertainment

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records
Himachal

Atal Tunnel makes it to World Book of Records

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: No chopper rides, but Rose Festival to have many firsts

Chandigarh: Single ticket for tourist spots, app launched by Tourism Department
Chandigarh

Single ticket for tourist spots in Chandigarh, app launched by Tourism Department

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma shares a heartfelt photo with daughter Anayra; both flaunt a cute pout

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their party in the middle of the night
Trending

Know Shah Rukh and Gauri's reaction after seeing drunk 'uninvited' Kapil Sharma at their house party in the middle of the night

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son
World

Mother to 3 daughters, pregnant Pakistani woman gets nail hammered into her head so that she gives birth to a son

Top Stories

CBI books ABG Shipyard Ltd in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

CBI books ABG Shipyard, directors in Rs 22,842-crore bank fraud case

The company was sanctioned credit facilities from 28 banks

Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Industrialist Rahul Bajaj, India's original 'Make in India' king, dies at 83

He died after a prolonged illness, a company spokespersons s...

Current situation at LAC arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

Current situation at LAC has arisen due to disregard of written agreements by China: Jaishankar

He was speaking at a joint press conference along with his A...

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by two hours

Assembly polls: EC eases restrictions, extends campaign timings by four hours

Campaign ban now from 10 pm to 6 am, says poll panel

Mamata Banerjee forms 20-member TMC working committee to stem internal discord

Mamata dissolves TMC national office-bearers’ committee, forms 20-member panel to stem internal rift

Comes in the middle of old versus new guard faceoff within t...

Cities

View All

Bittu to aid of Sidhu, warns dissidents

Ravneet Bittu to aid of Navjot Sidhu, warns dissidents

Amritsar: Drug issue remains elusive in poll-time promises, speeches

Sports infra upgrade in Amritsar district finds no mention in manifestos

Youngsters of Amritsar educate voters about NOTA

Amritsar South: AAP's Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar believes in meeting voters personally

Cancer a ‘non-issue’ for parties in Malwa

Cancer a 'non-issue' for parties in Malwa

Punjab poll 2022: In Bathinda Urban, silent voter holds the key

UT sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parl nod

Chandigarh sends Tenancy Act to Centre for Parliament nod

Chandigarh records 87 new Covid cases

FIR against Haryana IPS officer's wife

Top Railway official, 5 others held for graft

Punjab Poll 2022: 1.03% voters above 80, 0.47% divyangs seek postal ballot

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Viral video shows car of ex-bureaucrat’s son hit, drag man 100 metres in Delhi’s Greater Kailash

Delhi HC, district courts to resume physical hearings from March 2

High Court directs authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar candidate

Punjab and Haryana High Court tells authority concerned to look into complaint against Jalandhar poll candidate

Seeking AAP ticket from Jalandhar Central, man loses Rs 20 lakh

Manoranjan Kalia, Rajinder Beri pitted against each other for third time

Punjab Police destroyed heritage material: Bhai Baldeep Singh

2 deaths, 33 fresh Covid cases surface in Jalandhar district

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

Worker dies in mishap, kin get EPFO benefits within 24 hours

76-year-old woman dies of Covid, 18 new cases in district

Candidates rely on door-to-door campaign in Ludhiana

Give me 5 years and see the difference: Charanjit Channi

Over 375 attend BJP convention in Ludhiana

Health Dept scrambles to achieve vax target as poll date draws near

Patiala Health Dept scrambles to achieve vaccination target as poll date draws near

RTAs implement old bus timetable, Roadways stare at Rs 10 lakh per day loss

Punjabi University forms committee to deal with stray dog menace

Patiala: RGNUL releases handbook on drafting complaints