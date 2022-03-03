NCB plans to rope in experts to probe darknet

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 2

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has planned to rope in experts and companies dealing with data analytics and forensic audit of financial statements to help the agency in its probe of complex cases of drug crimes that involve the use of the darknet, digital currencies and also deals camouflage through multi-layered transactions.

The decision has been taken in the backdrop of direction given by NCB Director General SN Pradhan to agency sleuths to aim only to probe cases with interstate and international ramifications, and those involving complex investigation and high-profile cartels and syndicates. He had also directed the officers to take help from experts to ensure a proper fund trail investigation and filing of chargesheets before competent courts in time. The directive has come at a time when the agency is trying to come out of the shadow of the controversy surrounding its probe into some cases at its Mumbai zonal office.

