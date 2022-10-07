NCB seizes mephedrone worth Rs 120 cr from Mumbai, Gujarat; Air India ex-pilot among 6 held

Mumbai, October 7
The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has seized 60 kg mephedrone drug worth more than Rs 120 crore from Mumbai and Gujarat and arrested six persons, including a former Air India pilot, a senior official said on Friday.
The action was taken based on specific information received by the Naval Intelligence unit at Jamnagar in Gujarat, said Sanjay Singh, Deputy Director General of the NCB in a press briefing here.
"Following the tip-off, the officials from the NCB headquarters in Delhi and its Mumbai zonal unit conducted a raid at Jamnagar on October 3 and seized 10 kg mephedrone," he said.
The NCB team had arrested one person from Jamnagar and three more were held from Mumbai in this connection, Singh added.
"On Thursday, the NCB team raided a godown located on S B Road in Fort area of south Mumbai and seized 50 mephedrone," he said.
After that, the anti-drug agency arrested two persons, including the kingpin of the cartel, he said, adding that one of the accused, Sohail Gafar Mahida, is a former Air India pilot.
Mephedrone, also known as ‘meow meow' or MD, is a synthetic stimulant and psychotropic substance banned under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rupee falls to all-time low of 82.33
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opens at 82.19 ...
Alarm as WHO-flagged contaminant killed 12 kids in Udhampur 2 years ago
Govt awaits world body’s report on Gambia deaths
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Putin 'not Joking' when he talks about using nuclear weapons In Ukraine war: Biden
Says Russian leader's nuclear threat biggest risk since Cuba...
ED raids 35 locations in Punjab, Delhi in money-laundering investigation into ‘irregularities’ in Delhi excise policy
Some liquor distributors, companies and linked entities are ...