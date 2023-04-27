 NCERT textbook deletions: Kerala Education Minister writes to Centre seeking review : The Tribune India

NCERT textbook deletions: Kerala Education Minister writes to Centre seeking review

The revision of textbooks by obfuscating facts has triggered a row

NCERT textbook deletions: Kerala Education Minister writes to Centre seeking review

Photo for representational purpose only.



PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 27

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review of the NCERT's recent controversial omission of certain portions from Class 11 and 12 textbooks.

In the letters sent to PM and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, the state minister stated that it should be ensured that children are provided a comprehensive and balanced education through text books, which is necessary to mould them as responsible citizens and future leaders.

Recently, the NCERT had in the name of rationalisation of the syllabus, dropped from its Class 12 history textbook certain portions on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity "provoked Hindu extremists".

It also left out the portion where the government placed a ban on the RSS after Gandhi's assassination. The revision of textbooks by obfuscating facts has triggered a row.

Sivankutty pointed out that serious interventions were necessary to uphold the integrity of our education system and make the country's rich and diverse history accessible to the younger generation.

Expressing concern over the NCERT's decision to drop key chapters and portions from the textbooks in the name of rationalisation, he said it should be reviewed at the earliest.

In the letter, the Kerala minister pointed out that it is mentioned that the new changes are based on the National Education Policy 2020 and the unprecedented situation due to COVID-19.

But the reason for exclusion of key chapters from Class 11 and 12 textbooks and the theory of evolution from Class 9 and 10 could not be considered as academic, he said.

The omission of significant topics like peace, development, the rise of people's movements and Mughal history was an injustice to the children, denying them an opportunity to learn and become good citizens, he added.

Sivankutty shot off the letter to the Centre after he had indicated that the portions deleted by the NCERT were likely to be taught in state schools.

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), an autonomous body of the General Education Department, is considering a decision by its curriculum steering committee to include these deleted portions in the state syllabus.

The committee, which met on Tuesday, had entrusted Sivankutty with taking a final decision on the matter after consulting with the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Singapore executes Indian-origin man for cannabis trafficking

2
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honour at ancestral village

3
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

4
Punjab

Buzz over SAD, BJP burying the hatchet

5
Nation

Defamation case: Gujarat HC judge recuses from hearing Rahul Gandhi’s appeal against Surat court order

6
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

7
Trending

Bengaluru woman jumps off moving bike to escape molestation bid by Rapido driver; incident caught on CCTV

8
Nation

Teen NEET aspirant ends life in Rajasthan’s Kota

9
Haryana

Gurugram ACP’s vehicle hit by cab driven on wrong side

10
Punjab

Parkash Singh Badal: Queues of mourners, PM Modi leads tributes

Don't Miss

View All
Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday
Chandigarh

Badal's demise: Chandigarh administration declares public holiday on Thursday

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal
Punjab

Punjab govt declares holiday on April 27; people queue up to pay last respects to Parkash Singh Badal

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie govt claims
Schools

14,000 vacant posts of primary school teacher belie Punjab Govt claims

From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now
Himachal

Shimla: From 100 houses in 1844 to a concrete jungle now

NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader’s number
Punjab

Punjabi NRI helpline turns out to be Ludhiana trader's number

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky
Entertainment

Shah Rukh Khan hosts model Navpreet Kaur at Mannat, bakes pizza for her; fans want to know how she got so lucky

Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors
Features

Punjab: Breaking the nexus between drug mafia, police, political benefactors

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting
Features

20 years of Panjab Digital Library: 6.5 crore manuscripts & counting

Top News

Parkash Singh Badal cremation LIVE UPDATES: Mortal remains of SAD patriarch brought to native village Lambi for last rites

Parkash Singh Badal cremated with full state honour at ancestral village

Leaders across political spectrum pay respects

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

'Like being on deathbed': Rescued Indians share tales of ordeal in Sudan

Sukhvinder Singh from Haryana recalls his ordeal in Sudan

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

Parkash Singh Badal was tall, handsome and came from a wealthy zamindar family, classmate in Lahore recalls their hostel days

UK report raises concern over rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists in London, urges govt to address issue

UK report raises concern over rising influence of pro-Khalistan extremists in London, urges govt to address issue

As per the news report, the actions of pro-Khalistan groups ...

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Saharsa jail

Gangster-turned-politician Anand Mohan Singh released from Bihar's Saharsa jail

Singh’s release is being seen as Mahagathbandhan Government’...


Cities

View All

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

BSF shoots down drone in Amritsar sector, seizes over 2kg heroin and opium

20 hurt as bus crashes after brake failure

CKD condoles death of former CM Badal

Parkash Singh Badal dominated SGPC for decades

Call to restore British-era clock atop Hall Gate

Ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

Parkash Singh Badal ensured big-ticket projects for Bathinda

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in UT

2 years on, collector rates set for 10% increase in Chandigarh

13 immigration agents booked for defying order

Mohali: WTC, Beverly promoters move appellate authority

MC revises rates of 3 commercial grounds

Spurious drugs: Dera Bassi firm exported 18K cough syrup bottles

HC sets aside DU order debarring NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

HC sets aside DU order debarring NSUI leader over screening of BBC documentary

AAP Mayor Shelly, her deputy Iqbal re-elected unopposed

Delhi CM faces Oppn ire over Rs 45-cr house renovation

Life of ‘Thesaurus Man’ comes alive in documentary

Light rain to bring respite from heat

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Akalis, BJP suspend Jalandhar bypoll campaign

Income tax raids continue at premises of Jalandhar pastor

Thousands of fish found dead in Kali Bein in Sultanpur Lodhi

Parkash Singh Badal’s death: Tributes pour in across party lines

Confusion among staff, students over holiday

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

18-year-old beaten to death in Ludhiana, friend gets serious injuries

Brampton homicide: Canada police issue arrest warrant

Ludhiana ranks third among 12 ‘rising cities’ in country, says survey

Dumping of waste in Gill village pond: Two Ludhiana activists move National Green Tribunal

26 fresh Covid cases in Ludhiana district

CM to attend Pbi varsity’s foundation day celebration

CM to attend Pbi varsity's foundation day celebration

Arhtiyas threaten protest over tardy lifting of wheat

28 new Covid cases surface in district

District Administration earmarks 1.2 km for cycle track