NCERT textbook deletions: Kerala Education Minister writes to Centre seeking review

PTI

Thiruvananthapuram, April 27

Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking a review of the NCERT's recent controversial omission of certain portions from Class 11 and 12 textbooks.

In the letters sent to PM and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday, the state minister stated that it should be ensured that children are provided a comprehensive and balanced education through text books, which is necessary to mould them as responsible citizens and future leaders.

Recently, the NCERT had in the name of rationalisation of the syllabus, dropped from its Class 12 history textbook certain portions on Mahatma Gandhi and how his pursuit of Hindu-Muslim unity "provoked Hindu extremists".

It also left out the portion where the government placed a ban on the RSS after Gandhi's assassination. The revision of textbooks by obfuscating facts has triggered a row.

Sivankutty pointed out that serious interventions were necessary to uphold the integrity of our education system and make the country's rich and diverse history accessible to the younger generation.

Expressing concern over the NCERT's decision to drop key chapters and portions from the textbooks in the name of rationalisation, he said it should be reviewed at the earliest.

In the letter, the Kerala minister pointed out that it is mentioned that the new changes are based on the National Education Policy 2020 and the unprecedented situation due to COVID-19.

But the reason for exclusion of key chapters from Class 11 and 12 textbooks and the theory of evolution from Class 9 and 10 could not be considered as academic, he said.

The omission of significant topics like peace, development, the rise of people's movements and Mughal history was an injustice to the children, denying them an opportunity to learn and become good citizens, he added.

Sivankutty shot off the letter to the Centre after he had indicated that the portions deleted by the NCERT were likely to be taught in state schools.

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), an autonomous body of the General Education Department, is considering a decision by its curriculum steering committee to include these deleted portions in the state syllabus.

The committee, which met on Tuesday, had entrusted Sivankutty with taking a final decision on the matter after consulting with the government and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.