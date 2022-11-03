NCM writes to states, seeks info on ’84 riots

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 2

The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought details from 10 states and UTs on the action taken against the accused in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots cases.

Iqbal Singh Lalpura, chairperson, has written to the Chief Ministers of Delhi, J&K, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttrakhand, Delhi, Bihar and West Bengal, seeking details on the riots after a Sikh delegation met him.

The delegation flagged that many of the accused have not been punished yet.

The commission’s enquiries include the number of persons convicted, killed, injured and details of property damaged.

The NCM has sought details of compensation awarded to the victims and police officials against whom action was taken.