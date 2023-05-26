NCP backs AAP over Centre's ordinance

New Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, who is out to unite the Opposition against Centre’s ordinance on services in the Capital, got the support of NCP leader Sharad Pawar, on Thursday. The NCP leader, after meeting Kejriwal, said that all non-BJP parties should come together. Pawar added the right of elected governments to govern needed to be protected.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi cites Oz spirit to counter Oppn boycott
2 days to go, politics over Parliament opening rages
CCTVs at centre, all Sangrur college students skip exam
For first time, pharmacy exam in govt institutes