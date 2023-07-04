 NCP coup: Sharad playing or played? : The Tribune India

  NCP coup: Sharad playing or played?

NCP coup: Sharad playing or played?

NCP coup: Sharad playing or played?


Tribune News Service

Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 3

Ajit Pawar's shock Sunday split of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) begs the question whether uncle Sharad Pawar, the Maratha strongman who held the NCP in a stranglehold for 24 years, was at sea with the rumblings within.

Maratha Strongman

  • Became MLA from Baramati for first time in 1967 at 27
  • Became youngest Maharashtra CM in 1978 at 38; had four stints as CM
  • Had seven terms as MP from 1984, was Cabinet minister in Narasimha Rao govt and Cong-led UPA regime
  • Unsuccessfully contested against Sitaram Kesri for Congress chief’s post in 1997

Though the 82-year-old insists he knew nothing of the rebellion, Pawar's five-decade-long political career reveals he is anything but a pushover. Political observers are now asking if Maharashtra developments signal Pawar's final move in a long game wherein former Congress president Sonia Gandhi has repeatedly trumped him.

With all his credentials (he has never lost an election; has been Maharashtra CM four times; a Union Cabinet Minister for Defence and later Agriculture), Pawar could never attain the position in national politics that he aspired to. He often found Sonia in his way.

Sonia's open support to PV Narasimha Rao as Congress prime ministerial candidate following Rajiv Gandhi's assassination in 1991 virtually killed Pawar's PM ambitions.

The veteran says in recent memoirs: “After Rajiv...my name was being considered for the prime minister's post in Congress circles...but self-styled loyalists of 10 Janpath started saying that Pawar's elevation would harm the first family in view of his young age. Once Sonia bought the “bring Rao” argument in 1991, the tide turned against me.”

Pawar cites several instances of distrust with Sonia. In his book, “On my terms”, the veteran says Sonia did not trust him even though he was among three leaders to visit her residence with a request to accept the Congress presidency after Sitaram Kesri’s unceremonious removal. “The coterie sought to drive a wedge between me and Sonia by pointing out how I had defied Indira Gandhi to form the PDF government in Maharashtra in 1978. The talk had the desired effect. Sonia did not say much but the distrust was evident,” the veteran acknowledges.

The Sharad-Sonia final breakup happened in 1999 after he formed the NCP following suspension from the Congress. He had shown the gumption to challenge Sonia's elevation as Congress’ PM face citing her foreign origins and paid the price. The run-ins, however, never deterred a pragmatic Pawar from working with the Congress.

A few months after founding the NCP, he allied with Congress’ Vilasrao Deshmukh to form an alliance government in the state. Deshmukh became CM and Pawar loyalist Chhagan Bhujbal was named Deputy CM. Alliance talks were led by Pawar and his confidante Praful Patel. Both Bhujbal and Patel have powered Ajit's latest coup, forcing the question: “Is the Maratha strongman playing or is he being played?” After all, it's the Congress-led Opposition that will bear the maximum brunt of a fractured NCP.

