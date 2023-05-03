 NCP deliberates on road ahead after Pawar’s decision to step down; Bhujbal says Supriya Sule ideal for ‘national role’ : The Tribune India

NCP deliberates on road ahead after Pawar’s decision to step down; Bhujbal says Supriya Sule ideal for ‘national role’

An NCP worker from Pune wrote a letter in blood, appealing to Pawar to withdraw his decision and not make him and several other party workers 'orphan'

NCP deliberates on road ahead after Pawar’s decision to step down; Bhujbal says Supriya Sule ideal for ‘national role’

NCP workers try to stop party supremo Sharad Pawars car as they protest after his announcement to step down at the party President, outside Y B Chavan Centre, in Mumbai, Tuesday, May 2, 2023. PTI file



PTI

Mumbai, May 3

A day after Sharad Pawar announced his decision to step down as NCP president, senior party leaders held a discussion here on Wednesday on the road ahead, even as Chhagan Bhujbal said Pawar’s daughter and Lok Sabha member Supriya Sule was ideal for a “national role”.

An NCP worker from Pune wrote a letter in blood, appealing to Pawar to withdraw his decision and not make him and several other party workers “orphan”.

Pawar was present at the Yashwantrao Chavan Centre in Mumbai where the NCP leaders held the discussion informally, but he did not attend the meet.

Before the discussion, Bhujbal told reporters he was of the view that Supriya Sule was ideal for a “national role” as she has a good grasp of issues.

“She has been doing well as a parliamentarian. So there will be no problem on deciding the new (NCP) president. Ajit Pawar should handle the responsibility of the state (Maharashtra). The division of work is already there,” he said.

Pawar (82) on Tuesday dropped a bombshell by saying he is stepping down as chief of the NCP which he founded and helmed since 1999, but not retiring from public life.

The announcement, made at an event, stumped leaders and workers of the 24-year-old party, and many were seen crying and pleading with the Maratha strongman to reconsider his decision.

Ajit Pawar later on Tuesday announced his uncle will need two to three days to “think over” his decision.

Bhujbal on Wednesday said Pawar’s announcement to step down as the NCP chief came as a shock to everyone.

“We will persuade him to withdraw his decision,” he said.

After the meeting of NCP leaders, Bhujbal said there was no meeting as such of a committee, formed by Sharad Pawar to decide on his successor.

“Since we were in Mumbai, we met informally to discuss how to persuade Pawar saheb to withdraw his resignation,” he said.

“What I spoke in the morning (with reference to Supriya Sule) is my personal view,” Bhujbal said.

Meanwhile, Sandip Kale, an NCP worker from Pune who also operates an auto-rickshaw, in a letter addressed to Sharad Pawar claimed he is “God” (daivat) to the common party workers like him and wondered whom they will look up to after him.

He appealed to Sharad Pawar not to make him and several other party workers “orphan” and requested him to withdraw his decision.

“I have been running an auto-rickshaw for the last ten years and am a party worker for several years. I did not like the decision taken by saheb and to convey my feelings, I penned a letter in my own blood and sent it to him,” he told PTI.

Another NCP leader Jitendra Awhad claimed Sharad Pawar was “Bhishma Pitamah” (a character from Mahabharata) of the political and social movements in the state.

“His energy gives us strength,” an emotional Awhad told reporters, adding that he has resigned as the NCP’s national general secretary and the party workers from Thane have also resigned en masse.

Maharashtra needs Sharad Pawar. His withdrawal from “active politics” is a big loss for the state which is suffering in the fields of culture, economy, industry and politics, he said.

In order to stop this loss, Sharad Pawar has been requested to withdraw his resignation, Awhad said.

A storm is currently raging in the state and Sharad Pawar’s support is needed to fight such a situation, he added.

NCP spokesman Mahesh Tapase told reporters that party workers wanted Sharad Pawar to continue as the political outfit’s national president.

#Mumbai #Sharad Pawar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

‘Sikh 100’ list: SGPC chief Harjinder Dhami, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann debut at 3rd and 4th spot

2
Entertainment

Tu Jhooti Main Makkar on OTT now

3
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

4
Punjab

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

5
Haryana

BJP’s Adampur MLA Bhavya Bishnoi gets engaged to IAS officer Pari Bishnoi

6
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

7
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

8
Punjab In brief

Rajpura: CM Bhagwant Mann inaugurates steel plant

9
Nation

Bilkis Bano case: Justice Joseph anguished over convicts using procedural lacunae to delay hearing

10
Nation

Goldy Brar on list of Canada's top 25 wanted criminals

Don't Miss

View All
Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and his second wife Amarjot
Pollywood

Punjab court stays release of biopic starring Diljit Dosanjh on late Punjabi singer Chamkila and wife Amarjot

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor
Entertainment

Viral video: Shah Rukh Khan pushes ‘intruding’ fan's hand aside as he tries to click selfie with the actor

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US
Diaspora

Elon Musk settles defamation suit brought by Sikh man in US

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab
Punjab

Only 2 ministers arrive on time on day 2 of changed office timings in Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada
Punjab

Sidhu Moosewala murder prime accused Goldy Brar is among top 25 most wanted gangsters in Canada

At 25.7 °C, city witnesses coldest-ever day in May
Chandigarh

At 25.7°C, Chandigarh witnesses coldest-ever day in May

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it
Haryana

Switching school in Haryana? Justify it

Morinda sacrilege accused dies in Mansa civil hospital
Punjab

Morinda gurdwara sacrilege accused dies at Mansa civil hospital

Top News

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Russia says Ukraine tried to kill Putin with drone attack on Kremlin

Kremlin said it reserved right to retaliate, a comment that ...

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Auditor named in Hindenburg report resigns from Adani company

Hindenburg stated that the independent auditor for the group...

Teenage boy opens fire in school in Serbia capital

Teenage boy kills 8 children, guard at school in Serbia’s capital Belgrade

Six more children and a teacher injured, hospitalised

Supreme Court to shortly pronounce verdict on Balwant Rajoana’s petition seeking commutation of his death penalty

Supreme Court refuses to commute death sentence of Balwant Rajoana in Beant Singh assassination case

The Bench says the MHA's stand to defer the decision in the ...

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

SC allows women wrestlers' counsel to submit in sealed cover additional material on allegations against WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan

Asks him to share the sealed cover with Delhi Police


Cities

View All

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Day 1: Only few applicants turn up at offices in Amritsar till 10 am

Bhagwant Mann, Harjinder Singh Dhami among 100 ‘influential’ Sikhs

Main shooter in Chheharta firing case held with pistol

World Sikh Chamber of Commerce honours philanthropists

DC conducts surprise check in Tarn Taran

Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

Bathinda: Cotton growers assured of canal water supply

No internship for foreign pupils at Bathinda AIIMS

Bathinda jail warder provided cellphones to inmates, arrested

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Fresh spell of rain in Chandigarh, Punjab leads to dip in temperature

Clear Rs 1.75 crore dues: Chandigarh to CITCO in demand notice

May sees back-to-back lows, max temp slides to 24.3 °C in Chandigarh

2,800 Go First flyers' travel plans go for toss

Locals see end to woes as PCA stadium in Mohali to host last IPL tie today

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

6 arrested during police raids across Delhi-NCR against gangster Kapil Sangwan

Gangster murder: Police raids under way at multiple locations in Delhi-NCR

Sanjay Singh’s name in excise policy case charge sheet not mistake but deliberate: AAP

Maximum temperature in Delhi likely to settle below 30 degrees C for 4th consecutive day

MCD revenue receipts up by 22%

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

Office timings changed, but footfall after 9 am

23 come late in Nawanshahr; reply sought

Jalandhar byelection: Flyover work takes centre stage

Mahila Kisan Union to boycott AAP, BJP

One dies of Covid, 11 more positive

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

8 first responders at gas leak site to be honoured

Giaspura tragedy: No checks in place, effluents flow into sewers, nullahs in Ludhiana

Pay Rs 20 lakh to kin of 11 Giaspura gas tragedy victims: NGT to Ludhiana DM

PPCB completes inspection of area

Increase compensation amount to Rs 50L: Ex-MLA

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

Clash in office, school timings triggers traffic jams across Patiala

65 students given merit certificates in Patiala

2 members of gang involved in sale of fake currency held

Health Department gears up to curb vector-borne diseases in Patiala district

8-year-old missing child found near Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib