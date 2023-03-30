NCP leader Faizal’s LS membership restored

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 29

NCP leader and Lakshadweep MP Mohammed Faizal on Wednesday attended Parliament after the Lok Sabha Secretariat issued a notification restoring his membership of the House.

Following this development, the Supreme Court disposed of Faizal’s petition seeking reinstatement as an MP after the Kerala High Court stayed his conviction in an attempt to murder case.

A Bench led by Justice KM Joseph took on record the notification issued by the Lok Sabha Secretariat restoring the membership of Faizal, who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP in January following his conviction in an attempt to murder case and sentenced to a 10-year prison term. The Bench, however, left open the legal question regarding maintainability of his petition. The Bench, however, made it clear that the appeal filed by the UT of Lakshadweep against the HC’s January 25 order staying a Kavaratti Sessions Court survived and would be heard.

Faizal’s case is being keenly observed as it could work as a precedent in the case of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi who was disqualified as a Lok Sabha MP on Friday, a day after a Gujarat court convicted him in a defamation case and sentenced him to a two-year imprisonment. Producing the notification before the top court on behalf of Faizal, senior counsel AM Singhvi nothing survived in the matter as his Lok Sabha membership has been restored.