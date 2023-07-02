NCP leader Ajit Pawar sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister

Mumbai, July 2
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar has been sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Maharashtra.
Out of the total 53 NCP MLAs in the state, 30 are apparently with Ajit Pawar, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.
Ajit Pawar met some party leaders and MLAs at his official residence 'Devgiri' in Mumbai earlier in the day.
Senior NCP leader Chhagan Bhujbal and party's working president Supriya Sule were among the leaders present at the meeting.
However, NCP president Sharad Pawar, who was in Pune, said he was unaware of the meet, but added that Ajit Pawar, as leader of opposition in the Assembly, can call a meeting of legislators.
