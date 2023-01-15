NCP MP Supriya Sule’s saree catches fire at Pune event; no injuries

Pune, January 15
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule’s saree accidentally caught fire during an event in Maharashtra’s Pune on Sunday.
In a statement, Sule later said that she is safe and there was no reason to worry.
The Baramati MP was at an event in Hinjawadi to inaugurate a karate competition, when her saree caught fire while she was garlanding a small statute of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.
A video of the incident shows the NCP leader’s saree accidentally touching a lamp kept on a table while she garlanded the statute.
“At the inauguration of a karate competition, my saree accidentally caught fire. However, the fire was doused in time. Request all wellwishers, citizens, party workers, and leaders not to worry as I am safe,” Sule said in a statement.
