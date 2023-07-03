Sharad Pawar strikes back, sacks NCP working president Praful Patel, MP Tatkare from party

PTI

Mumbai, July 3

NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday sacked party's working president Praful Patel and Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare, who have sided with Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar in his rebellion, for engaging in "anti-party” activities.

I, as the National President, Nationalist Congress Party hereby order removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.@praful_patel @SunilTatkare — Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 3, 2023

The action comes a day after Ajit Pawar joined the Eknath Shinde-BJP government as deputy chief minister along with eight other NCP MLAs who were inducted as ministers. Tatkare's daughter Aditi was among the ministers who took oath on Sunday.

Sharad Pawar, in a tweet, said, "I, as the National President, of Nationalist Congress Party hereby order the removal of the names of Shri Sunil Tatkare and Shri Praful Patel from the Register of Members of NCP Party for anti-party activities.” He tagged Patel, a Rajya Sabha MP who was appointed as NCP working president last month, and Tatkare in his tweet.

Earlier today, NCP working president Supriya Sule had sought the disqualification of Lok Sabha MP Sunil Tatkare and Rajya Sabha member Praful Patel for indulging in "anti-party activities" in connection with the induction of Ajit Pawar and eight MLAs in the Eknath Shinde government.

In a letter addressed to NCP national president Sharad Pawar, Baramati Lok Sabha MP Sule said, "I write with great urgency to inform you that two Members of Parliament of Nationalist namely Praful Patel and Sunil Tatkare, have acted in violation of our constitution, rules of our party and have also indulged in anti-party activities by facilitating and spearheading swearing of the oath of nine MLAs as cabinet ministers of government of Maharashtra." "They have further openly made statements to this effect before the media and have acted in complete violation of the party's direction and principles. I request you to take immediate steps against them, including filing of disqualification petitions under the 10th Schedule of the Constitution of India before the competent authority,” her letter further said.

