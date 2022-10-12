NCR states list targets to curb winter pollution

PTI

New Delhi, October 11

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav on Tuesday held discussions with environment ministers of Delhi, Punjab and NCR states on curbing stubble-burning and vehicular, industrial and dust pollution, ahead of the winter when the national capital and its surrounding areas see a steep fall in air quality.

The Union Minister was informed by the states that they had involved local bodies and were providing the machinery to farmers to promote in-situ methods of handling crop residue. Officials said an update was provided by the state governments on availability and allocation of crop residue management (CRM) machinery.

Expansion of area under bio-decomposers as an important strategy towards stubble management was discussed in the meeting. The states also informed about the progress in CRM and activities undertaken to promote alternative usage of paddy straw as an economic resource. Among other measures, the meeting discussed steps to control municipal solid waste and biomass burning in the NCR and action to be taken against violators, they said.

UP, Haryana and Rajasthan are the states that have areas falling in the NCR.

In the meeting, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) made a detailed presentation on different aspects and challenges for controlling air pollution in the NCR. It listed steps taken and advisories issued along with the activities planned for management of air pollution, the officials said.

Major sectors discussed in the meeting included stubble-burning, industrial pollution, pollution from diesel generator sets and vehicular pollution. The CAQM reiterated the comprehensive policy formulated and directed for targeted action in various sectors by different agencies concerned.

“The issue of stubble-burning is a prime concern for all stakeholders, action taken and planned on the incidents of paddy residue burning were also highlighted by states in the meeting. The magnitude of the problem was discussed in the meeting in the light of the estimated paddy straw generation figures as provided by the states,” the officials said.

Haryana, Rajasthan and Delhi also informed about dust control and management actions being undertaken. The meeting was attended by Haryana CM ML Khattar, who is also in-charge of the environment portfolio, Hemaram Choudhary (Rajasthan), Gopal Rai (Delhi), Arun Kumar (UP) and Gurmeet Singh Meet (Punjab). (With inputs)

#Environment #Pollution