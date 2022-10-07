NCW notice to Congress's Udit over comment on Murmu

New Delhi, October 6
The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday issued a notice to Congress leader Udit Raj over his recent unsavoury remarks against President Droupadi Murmu even as the BJP slammed him for the comments, demanding an apology from the Congress.
The BJP attacked Udit Raj saying his comments revealed his anti-tribal mindset. Referring to a remark by President Murmu that most Indians ate salt produced in Gujarat, Udit Raj had tweeted, “No country should get a President like Droupadi Murmu. This is the height of sycophancy. She says 70 per cent of people eat Gujarat’s salt. Spend your life eating salt, then you will know the truth.”
Udit Raj’s remarks drew sharp rebuttals on social media. NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma, in a notice to Udit Raj, today asked him to appear on October 10 and explain his “extremely condemnable and shameful” comments.
