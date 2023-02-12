NDA govt reined in terror, insurgency in J&K, N-E: Shah

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 11

Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the BJP-led government at the Centre had succeeded to a great extent in controlling terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, insurgency in the North-East and Left wing extremism.

Speaking at the passing out parade of the 74th batch of IPS probationers at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy in Hyderabad, Shah lauded central agencies and the police of various states for the successful one-day crackdown on the Popular Front of India (PFI) that ended with a ban on the organisation.

Patriotic regime Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu Sultan or the BJP that has faith in Rani Abbakka? On one side is a team of patriots led by PM Modi and on the other is a corrupt Congress. —Amit Shah, Union Home Minister

He asked IPS probationers to adopt a fresh approach for securing the economic centres of the country, protecting the rights of the poor, making investigation evidence-based, curbing the terror links of narcotics and enhancing focus on the cyber and financial fraud front.

Addressing a rally in support of the ruling BJP in Karnataka later, Shah alleged that the Congress and the JD(S) believed in 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan, and that the two parties had “done little for the state’s good”. He was in Puttur to celebrate the golden jubilee of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited in Dakshina Kannada district of the state. He said the ruling BJP’s “prosperous regime” was inspired by 16th century Tuluva queen of Ullal Rani Abbakka Chowta.

Shah alleged that the Congress was corrupt and had “used Karnataka as a territory to raise funds for the Gandhi family”. “Should people vote for the JD(S) and Congress who believe in Tipu or the BJP that has faith in Rani Abbakka? On one side is a team of patriots led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and on the other is a corrupt Congress,” he said. Hailing former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, the BJP leader said that farmers across the country remembered him for the measures he took in their favour.