NDA meeting begins in Delhi; Ajit Pawar, Chirag Paswan, Kushwaha, Manjhi among attendees

Aditi Tandon
New Delhi, July 18
Moments after the opposition parties christened their alliance ‘INDIA’, the National Democratic Alliance partners gathered in Delhi on Tuesday to deliberate on the 2024 Lok Sabha election agenda and reaffirm faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, NCP breakaway faction leaders Ajit Pawar and Praful Patel; LJP Ram Vilas Chirag Paswan; RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha, HAM chief and ex-Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi and Shiromani Akali Dal (Samyukt) chief SS Dhindsa were among NDA partners who attended apart from the 18 traditional NDA parties led by the BJP.
The meeting is expected to pass a resolution in the wake of 2024 LS polls.
PM Modi is chairing the meeting where top ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Bhupender Yadav are attending.
BJP chief JP Nadda was the last to arrive after all guests had come. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi and BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde welcomed the attendees with bouquets, stoles and ushered them in to the beat of celebratory drums outside Delhi’s high end Ashok Hotel.
