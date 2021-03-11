NDMA fixes time limit for filing Covid claims

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the time limit for filing claims for compensation for deaths that occurred prior to March 20 due to Covid will be two months, while for future deaths it will be three months from the date of demise. TNS
Sec 144 in Uttarakhand village post SC order
Dehradun: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were enforced in Dada Jalalpur village near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee where a “Hindu Mahapanchayat” was scheduled on Wednesday and 33 linked with the event were detained. The move came after SC directions to the state Chief Secretary in the matter.
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors