NDMA fixes time limit for filing Covid claims

New Delhi: The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said the time limit for filing claims for compensation for deaths that occurred prior to March 20 due to Covid will be two months, while for future deaths it will be three months from the date of demise. TNS

Sec 144 in Uttarakhand village post SC order

Dehradun: Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were enforced in Dada Jalalpur village near Uttarakhand’s Roorkee where a “Hindu Mahapanchayat” was scheduled on Wednesday and 33 linked with the event were detained. The move came after SC directions to the state Chief Secretary in the matter.