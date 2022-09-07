Proposal approved to rename Rajpath as Kartavya Path

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, September 7

The government on Wednesday renamed the Rajpath and Central Vista lawns as Kartavya Path.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation at a meeting under New Delhi MP Meenakshi Lekhi passed a resolution to this effect asking the appropriate authority to change the name.

The Central Public Works Department will now issue a formal notification to the effect.

PM Narendra Modi in his Independence Day speech had stressed on the abolition of symbols relating to the colonial mindset.

In the run-up to 2047, the PM has also stressed on the importance of duties.

Both these factors can be seen behind the name ‘Kartavya Path’.

The entire road and area from the Netaji statue to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as Kartavya Path.

“This is also a message to the ruling class that the era of rulers and subjects is over. Earlier, as per the ethos of the Modi government to make nomenclature more people-centric, the name of the road on which the PM’s residence is located was also changed from Race Course Road to Lok Kalyan Marg,” official sources said.