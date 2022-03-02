NDRF joins efforts under ‘Operation Ganga’ to provide relief to Indian students

New Delhi, March 2

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has joined the efforts being undertaken by the Government of India under ‘Operation Ganga’ to evacuate Indian students from Ukraine.

The NDRF has provided relief material including blankets, sleeping mats, and solar study lamps etc, to Indian students. The relief material was sent through a flight that left for Poland on Wednesday morning and another on an Indian Air Force (IAF) flight that left for Romania this afternoon.

The officials in the force further said that they will be sending more relief materials to other neighbouring countries of Ukraine where the Indian nationals are coming from the war torn country.

Meanwhile, giving update on ‘Operation Ganga’, Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar said, “Six flights have departed for India in the last 24 hours. Includes the first flight from Poland. Carried back 1,377 more Indian nationals from Ukraine.” Indian embassy officials in Warsaw (Poland) have identified a new entry point at the border for Indian nationals stuck in Western Ukraine.

According to the latest advisory issued by the Indian Embassy, the Indians presently stuck in Lviv and Ternopil and other places in Western Ukraine may travel at the earliest to ‘Budomierz’ border check-point for relatively quick entry into Poland.

“Alternatively, they are advised to travel south to transit via Hungary or Romania”, the advisory reads further.

The officials also said that Indians stuck or residing in western part of the war torn Ukraine should avoid the Shehyni-Medyka border crossing which continues to be congested.

The Indian Embassy has also deployed its officials in Medyka and Budomierz border check-points to receive all evacuees and facilitate their travel to India.

IANS