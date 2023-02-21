NDRF response in Turkey, Syria caught world attention, says PM

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 20

India’s quick response during the earthquake at Turkey and Syria is the reflection of the preparedness of our rescue and relief teams, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) personnel who have returned from ‘Operation Dost’ in the two earthquake-hit countries.

Wherever there is a disaster in the world, India is found to be ready as a first responder, said Modi adding “Wherever we reach with the Tricolour, there is an assurance that now that the Indian teams have arrived, the situation will start getting better.

“We have to strengthen our identity as the best relief and rescue team in the world. The better our own preparation, the better we will be able to serve the world,” the PM added.

The Indian team reflected the spirit of the entire world being one family for us, Modi said.

Highlighting the importance of quick response time during a natural calamity, the PM referred to the ‘golden hour’ and said the speedy response of the NDRF team in Turkey drew the attention of the entire world. He said the quick response highlighted the preparedness and training skills of the team.