Neal Mohan to take over as YouTube CEO

ANI

California, February 16

An Indian-American Neal Mohan will be the next CEO of YouTube after Susan Wojcicki announced her resignation citing “personal projects”. Taking to Twitter, YouTube Creators informed about Wojcicki’s resignation and thanked her for contributing to the online video-sharing platform.

Neal Mohan is currently the chief product officer of YouTube. Before joining YouTube, Mohan was the senior vice-president, display and video ads at Google. The YouTube Creators also shared Wojcicki’s message which stated, “Earlier today I sent an email to employees announcing that I’d be stepping back from my role as the head of YouTube to start a new chapter focused on my family, health and personal projects I’m passionate about”.

In the letter, Wojcicki announced that Neal Mohan would be the successor. She stated Mohan was an excellent leader who understood this community and its needs better than anyone. Wojcicki planned to stay around the office for a period of time to help Neal with the transition and would serve as an adviser to Google and Alphabet.