Near-extinct Kashmiri rugs find new lease of life

2K Valley artisans, trained under Centre’s project, bag $1.5 lakh export order for ‘namdas’

Shahida works on a namda in Srinagar.



Aditi Tandon

New Delhi, July 16

Kashmir’s centuries-old “namda” (wollen felt rug) craft is back from the brink of extinction. Powering the revival of the once dying art are more than 2,200 artisans from the Valley, mainly girls, who this week dispatched the first batch of an export consignment worth $1.5 lakh received from the UK, Japan, Holland and Germany.

This is the first export for J&K-made namdas in over 25 years. The turnaround happened after the artisans underwent training as part of the Centre’s special pilot project to save the art that dates back to the 11th century.

About ancient craft

  • Namda is a handmade rug crafted by felting of wool rather than weaving it. This centuries-old craft requires special skill
  • In the 1970s, namdas used to account for annual exports worth Rs 300 crore. But gradually exports dwindled due to scarcity of raw material and skilled manpower
  • The latest export order for namda worth $1.5 lakh is the first in the past 25 years

The project, launched by the Centre in November 2021, has so far certified 2212 namda makers across six clusters in Kashmir — Srinagar, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Budgam and Anantnag.

“In the 1970s, Kashmiri namdas used to account for annual exports worth Rs 300 crore to Rs 400 crore. But gradually due to scarcity of raw material, skilled manpower and marketing techniques, exports declined by almost 100 per cent starting 1998. The latest export order worth $1.5 lakh is the first in 25 years,” explained Arshad Mir, chairman, J&K Handicrafts and Carpet Sector Skill Council.

Nepal gained at the cost of namda art and has been exporting namda-type rugs worth nearly $650 million annually, Arshad added.

Recently, the council signed an MoU with Flipkart to help trained Kashmir weavers sell namdas, now being created across 10 categories, including Christmas embellishments, apparel and table tops. Shabroza, 21, from Srinagar, says namda was her ticket to the outside world. “It was only last year that I travelled out of Kashmir for the first time when we exhibited namdas in Delhi and Goa,” she says. Razia Sultana, 27, also from Srinagar, has launched a factory and trained 30 more girls. Another weaver, Shahida, now employs 15 persons at her cottage industry in Srinagar.

Minister of State for Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar today said the special project aimed to not only save and sustain the craft but

also generate returns from export markets.

