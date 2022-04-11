Need 3 'Es' to stop migration of people from villages: Naidu

Hits out at people who claim giving equal rights and empowering women is against Indian traditions

Need 3 'Es' to stop migration of people from villages: Naidu

Venkaiah Naidu. PTI file photo

PTI

New Delhi, April 11

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said three Es: education, employment and entertainment are needed in rural areas to stop the flight of people from villages to urban areas.

Inaugurating the National Stakeholders Conference on Localisation of Sustainable Development Goals, Naidu also took an apparent dig at Pakistan over its political turmoil.

"Of course, the next big country is our neighbour. But there is no democracy. We don't know what is happening there. I don't know whether they also know it or not. I don't want to comment on that. But it is a reality, we are a democracy at all levels," he said.

While referring to 2.78 lakh local bodies in rural areas, Naidu said no other country in the world will have so many democratic institutions at different levels.

Naidu also hit out at people who claim that giving equal rights and empowering women is against Indian traditions.

He also noted that all big rivers are named after women.

"Important portfolios were given to women that time also...Education Minister was Saraswati Devi, Defence Minister -- Durga Devi, Finance Minister -- Lakshmi Devi ... Now we are hesitating to give power," he said.

He said women should get adequate representation in Parliament and state legislatures.

Naidu was of the view that devolution of funds, functions and functionaries through urban and rural local bodies was designed to give more power to people.

Recalling Mahatma Gandhi’s words that 'Ram Rajya' is incomplete without gram rajya, he said political will and administrative skills are required to give actual power to local bodies and not merely bill (legislation) is needed for the purpose.

Referring to the three Es, he said we should see that better education, employment opportunities and entertainment are available in rural areas.

The event was organised by the Panchayati Raj Ministry.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Amritsar

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

2
Punjab

Day later, Congress expels Navjot Singh Sidhu loyalist Surjit Dhiman

3
Entertainment

Nimrat Kaur gets a handwritten letter from Amitabh Bachchan; the actress can't control her happiness, check out her reaction

4
Punjab

Ex-MLA Surjit Dhiman expelled from party after he questions Raja Warring's appointment as Punjab Congress chief

5
World

Pakistan political crisis: PML-N's Shehbaz Sharif, PTI's Qureshi submit nomination papers for PM's post

6
Entertainment

Pakistan PM Imran Khan's ousting teaches these two things, says Simi Garewal

7
Nation

Parboiled rice controversy: Telangana CM to lead TRS protest in Delhi; seeks 100 pc 'Punjab-like' procurement

8
Punjab

Will take everyone along, says new Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Raja Warring

9
Delhi

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja; FIR against unidentified ABVP students

10
Punjab

Private schools in Punjab to stay shut today to mark protest

Don't Miss

View All
Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met
Chandigarh

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol
Himachal

Heat rises, tourists rush to Manali, Kasol

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’
Trending

Steal his look: Zelenskyy’s signature attire is out on sale, netizens call it ‘Iron man suit’

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight
Trending

Watch: Mahila Congress chief confronts Union Minister Smriti Irani on rising fuel prices during flight

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India? Pakistan PM’s ex-wife Reham Khan
Trending

Imran Khan knows he won't win so decided to campaign for India, says Pakistan PM's ex-wife Reham Khan

Karan Johar’s endorsing matrimony advt leads to debate, it also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy
Entertainment

Karan Johar endorsing matrimony ad rakes up debate, also drags Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan into controversy

Surviving traces of bygone era
Jalandhar

Surviving traces of bygone era

MP farmer dances atop his garlic as rate plunged from Rs 1000 to Rs 300 per quintal in wholesale Mandi
Trending

Hope crushed, MP farmer dances over his garlic as he gets paid Rs 3 per kg in wholesale market

Top Stories

Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new Pakistan PM

Pakistan political crisis LIVE updates: Shehbaz Sharif set to be elected new PM

Imran Khan tried to ‘replace’ army chief: Media reports | Bi...

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Imran Khan thanks supporters for protesting against 'US-backed' regime in Pakistan

Khan becomes first premier in country's history to be sent h...

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state on the decrease

Refuting opposition charge, Punjab DGP cites figures to show that murders in state have decreased

Says Punjab this year has seen 158 murders till now as again...

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

Punjab CLP leader Partap Bajwa, PPCC chief Raja Warring meet Rahul Gandhi

Deputy CLP, working president also in attendance

2 dead in Jharkhand cable car mishap, Air Force rescues 40 tourists

2 dead in Jharkhand cable car mishap, Air Force rescues 40 tourists

Two cable cars in a ropeway collided with each other at the ...

Cities

View All

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA

Plum postings to 2 SIT members irk Amritsar MLA Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh

Mobile phones continue to be sneaked inside Amritsar Central Jail

Private schools of Amritsar will remain closed today

De-addiction drugs out of stock in Tarn Taran, patients up in arms

Unscheduled power cuts irk Amritsar residents

Mansa youth confronts minister with ‘chitta’

Mansa youth confronts minister with 'chitta'

No halt for train, Bhucho residents block railway track

Mercury breaches 40°C mark; brief respite on April 13: Met

Mercury breaches 40°C mark in Chandigarh; brief respite on April 13: Met

Three gunshots fired at man in Mohali Phase 5 market, car taken away

Day 1: Few turn up for paid booster shot in Chandigarh

Jobless youth, school kids, labourers ferried to venue of Haryana CM Khattar's Jan Vikas rally

Mohali: Portion of under-construction building at Plaksha University collapses, one dead

Video: JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navami puja; cops say 6 injured

JNU students clash over non-veg food, Ram Navmi puja; FIR against unidentified ABVP students

Crores wasted by ordnance factories: CAG

Orange alert on heatwave in Delhi

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms

Centre seeks report on child labour at potato farms in Kapurthala

Notice served on Jalandhar school over sale of books at designated place

Not paid salaries, PUNBUS staff threaten strike

My aim is to set up govt college, stadium says Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Phillaur MLA

Policy for safeguarding interests of NRIs on govt agenda: Minister

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Nine-year-old missing boy found murdered in Ludhiana

Complete storm water drainage project on war footing: Chandigarh Road residents

No fresh Covid case in Ludhiana district

BJP takes out 'bhagwa' march on Ram Navami in Ludhiana

Focus on improving health, education says Daljit Singh Grewal, Ludhiana East MLA

7 held for kabaddi promoter’s murder

Patiala: 7 held for kabaddi promoter's murder

Excise officials raid book shops in Patiala

No plan to merge depts: Punjabi University