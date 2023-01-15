 Need professional approach to history not religion-based victimisation theory: Romila Thapar : The Tribune India

Need professional approach to history not religion-based victimisation theory: Romila Thapar

Holding that fake news is creating immense problems, she made a plea that the history taught in schools should be based on reliable evidence

Need professional approach to history not religion-based victimisation theory: Romila Thapar

Historian Romila Thapar. File Photo



PTI

New Delhi, January 15

Historian Romila Thapar has stressed the need for a professional and evidence-based approach to history instead of one by untrained historians about victimization based on religion.

Delivering an annual lecture at the India International Centre on Saturday on the topic "Our History, Your History, Whose History?", she focused on the relationship of history with nationalism and cited various historical evidence to negate the victimization theory.

She contended that there was no "love jihad" in the earlier days and that besides politics, marriage alliances were intended to strengthen social bonding.

"Love jihad" is a term often used by right-wing activists to allege a ploy by Muslim men to lure Hindu women into religious conversion through marriage.

Thapar began her lecture by quoting eminent British historian Eric Hobsbawm that history is to nationalism what poppy is to a heroin addict. "What comes from the poppy and enters the mind of a heroin addict conjures fantasies about a magnificent past or otherwise about which fantasy sustains the present," she said.

According to her, nationalism aims for building a nation in line with the one dreamt of during the struggle for Independence where citizens are free of colonialism.

Contrary to this unitary form of nationalism which was evident during the national movement, divergent or segregated forms of nationalism identified by religion grew out of colonial rule, Thapar said.

She contended that the purpose of segregated nationalism is to give primary status to the group that counts the majority and it is legitimised by claiming links to ancient history. This causes confrontation between professional historians and untrained ones, she said.

British historian James Mill, who in 1817 wrote the first modern history of this country -- The History of British India -- maintained that Indian history was that of two nations, the Hindu and the Muslim, quite distinctly separate and constantly in conflict, she said, "Indian history was periodised into the earliest Hindu period when Hinduism was powerful followed by the domination of Islamic rulers. This periodisation, which has been discarded now by professional historians, deeply coloured the interpretation of Indian history," Thapar asserted.

"Secular and democratic nationalism focussed on the singular movement for Independence while the two religious nationalisms – Muslim and Hindu – divided the nation between them. The Muslims culminated in Pakistan and the Hindus are edging towards a Hindu Rashtra. The colonial projection is succeeding," she claimed.

She said that the historical sources researched by professional historians read differently and do not rejuvenate the view of colonial historians.

"The Mughal economy was in the trusted hands of the Wazir Raja Todar Mal, while Raja Man Singh of Amber, a Rajput, commanded the Mughal army at the battle of Haldighati. He defeated another Rajput -- Maharana Pratap -- who was an opponent of the Mughals. Pratap's army with its large contingent of Afghan mercenaries has as commander Hakim Khan Suri, a descendent of Sher Shah Suri," Thapar said.

"One could ask whether the battle was strictly speaking essentially a Hindu-Muslim confrontation. Both religious identities had participants on each side in a complex political conflict," she added.

Going beyond the complexities of politics, she highlighted marriage alliances that were intended to strengthen social bonding.

"The Mughal royal family married into Rajput royal families of high status. Since Muslims as non-caste aliens were treated as 'mleccha' by upper caste Hindus, did the Rajput ruling families lose face marrying into a 'mleccha' family even if it was the imperial family?" she posed. 

"Apparently not. Was it a matter of pride that they were marrying 'up' as it were? There was of course no 'love jihad' in those days. Memoirs and autobiographies do not suggest that these were forced marriages since sociability among them on both sides was applauded," Thapar added. 

Holding that fake news is creating immense problems, she made a plea that the history taught in schools should be based on reliable evidence and preferably be the history of professional historians.  

She went back to the metaphor of Eric Hobsbawm and questioned, "Should we let the relationship between the poppy and the heroin addict remain as it is? Or should we insist that the heroin addict should question the visions seen? Or, should we reassess the quality of the opium? All knowledge advances by asking questions."

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Haryana

Haryana Government extends winter break in private, government schools till January 21

2
Nation

Air India urination case: In a surprise U-turn, Shankar Mishra tells Delhi court 'woman peed on her own seat'

3
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

4
Punjab

PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

5
Nation

Tunisha Sharma made last phone call to her mother, asked her to book tickets for Chandigarh: Lawyer tells court in Maharashtra

6
Ludhiana

Ludhiana druglord Akshay Kumar Chhabra rose from tea seller's son to 'crorepati' in 2 years

7
Patiala

Bharat Jodo Yatra is all about spreading love, Rahul Gandhi says at Sirhind

8
Trending

After wearing T-shirt in biting cold, Rahul Gandhi now walks barefoot in Punjab in 4 degrees Celsius

9
Jalandhar

Watch video of Chaudhary Santokh Singh walking alongside Rahul Gandhi at Bharat Jodo Yatra minutes before he died

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh resident among 4 nabbed by wildlife officials for hunting barking deer near Anandpur Sahib

Don't Miss

View All
Narkanda, Manali and Kufri draped in white
Himachal

Narkanda, Manali and Kufri receive snowfall

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab
Jalandhar

Congress MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh dies of heart attack during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Phillaur

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission
Nation

No 'sir' or 'madam' in schools, only 'teacher': Kerala Child Rights Commission

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snowfall; tourists flock to hill station
Himachal

After much delay, Shimla gets season's first snow; tourists flock to hill station

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour
Amritsar

Lohri of hope, traditions and colour

Employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months
Punjab

Punjab employees to get 119% DA from July 2015 in 3 months

How would have Bollywood celebrities accepted their food orders, well Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking them
Trending

How would Bollywood stars accept their food orders; Swiggy shares hilarious video of content creator mimicking celebs

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings
Trending

From extravagant exotic holidays to cash handouts, this boss is earning praises for spending 4 crore on employees’ outings

Top News

Nepal: Plane carrying 72 passengers crashes on runway in Pokhara

Nepal: At least 40 killed as plane with 72 people onboard, including five Indians, crashes in Pokhara

While landing at the Pokhara airport, the aircraft crashed o...

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

His son and Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Chaudhary lit the pyre; a...

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide Inderpreet Singh alias Parry arrested from Himachal

Gangster Goldy Brar’s close aide arrested by Punjab Police from Himachal

Was involved in the killing of sacrilege accused and Dera Sa...

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Army soldiers pushed frontiers of valour; acted as saviours in times of calamities: President Murmu on Army Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauds the Army, saying the...

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Strong defensive posture being maintained along LAC: Army Chief

Speaking at the Army Day parade, General Manoj Pande said st...


Cities

View All

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for ~38L fraud

Bank branch manager among 3 officials booked for Rs 38L fraud

KMSC to lift dharnas outside DC offices, toll plazas today

Man duped of Rs 15 lakh, two booked

Biker robbed of purse, phone at gunpoint

Mining Dept team attacked

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Bathinda administration starts work on new proposal for Takht Damdama Sahib rail link

Dense fog in Punjab, Bathinda coldest

Doctor shot at in Bathinda

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Kingpin of inter-state cybercrime gang nailed

Gandhi Bhawan ex-incharge arrested

Cycles to be made Bluetooth-enabled

Aashika Jain new Mohali DC

Conduct energy audit soon, panel tells UT dept

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

Cold morning in Delhi, minimum temperature settles at 4.7 deg C

How scrap paper helped Delhi's Poonam Gupta set up a business empire in Scotland

AAP protests outside BJP office in New Delhi over slum demolition order

On info by terror suspects, body found in drain in New Delhi

Court raps police’s ‘unprofessional’ approach in probing elderly’s death

Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary cremated in native village; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

Cong MP Chaudhary Santokh Singh cremated in native village in Jalandhar; Rahul Gandhi, state leaders attend last rites

‘Ambulance lacked devices, father could have been saved’

Chaudhary’s sudden demise creates vacuum in Dalit politics

PCS officers work on Saturday following order from state govt

Man held for hurling 'petrol bomb'

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Bought by spending huge amount, many e-rickshaws gather dust

Kite string injures 2 residents, bird

Five-yr-old boy seriously hurt in Samrala

Man extorts money in cops' name, held

ROB approaches: Survey begins to prepare fresh drawings

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

Railway police made 640 arrests last year: ADGP

17,115 challans issued for traffic violations in 2022

Department will work on ensuring gender ratio parity: Minister

Nabha civic body to crack down on illegal structures

Traffic police sensitise students to traffic rules