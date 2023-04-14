Need to counter adversary’s rapid advances in space sector, says CDS

New Delhi, April 13

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan on Thursday said India needed to sharpen its focus on developing space capabilities to counter the rapid advances in the sector made by “an adversary”, an apparent reference to China.

Addressing the valedictory session of the Indian DefSpace Symposium, General Chauhan stressed on the need to focus on protecting the country’s space assets to ensure that they are resilient as well as sustainable in case of a future space war. He said it was important for India to build its own cyber-secure, space-based, high-speed resilient communication by leveraging quantum encryption.

“We are discussing the capabilities of another adversary, which it was said was galloping fast and will soon overtake the space capabilities of its nearest competitor. That only goes to indicate that we need to sharpen our focus on the capabilities being developed,” he said.

“It is also important that we build our own cyber-secure, space-based, high-speed resilient communication, leveraging quantum encryption, covering the entire area of interest to enable the full spectrum of operations in a seamless manner,” Chauhan said.

As of May 2022, China has 541 active satellites in orbit as against 29 of India, which include six built by universities and startups. In terms of launch attempts, China made 64 such attempts in 2022 as against five by India.

The CDS unveiled an indigenously developed chip that could form the core of the navigation, positioning and timing applications in India. “The chip works using Navigation with Indian Constellation (NavIC) or the Indian Regional Navigation Satellite System (IRNSS) satellites,” Elena Geo Systems founder Lt Col VS Velan said. — PTI

SPACE WAR