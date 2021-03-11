Achieve scheme saturation by proactive approach, PM Modi tells ministries at Iconic Week celebrations

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, June 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Jan Samarth Portal, a national portal for credit-linked government schemes and kicked off the week-long celebrations of the Finance Ministry and the Corporate Affairs Ministry for their journey over the past 75 years at a function here on Monday.

The PM called on government departments to adopt a proactive approach in reaching out to people in order to achieve optimum utilisation of financial inclusion schemes.

“The massive change of ensuring people-centric governance in the last eight years marked a change from the time when policies and decisions were government- centric.

“Earlier, it was the people’s responsibility to approach the government and avail the benefits. In this system, the responsibility of the government and administration had diminished.

“For instance, if a poor student needed a loan to study, there were so many processes that he\she would get tired of the procedures and not come forward to avail the benefits.

“It was the same with entrepreneurs. Due to lack of information, they could not even reach the ministry’s website. This government-centric approach damaged the country,’’ said the PM.

“The newly-launched portal will host all credit-linked government schemes and make life easy and help fulfill the dreams of students, entrepreneurs, traders and farmers.

“Students will be able to find the best scheme. Entrepreneurs will be able to choose between different types of Mudra loans. This portal is a huge platform for end-to-end delivery. When loan becomes easy and there are fewer processes, then it’s natural for more people to take loans. It is going to play an important role,” said the PM.

At the event, Modi unveiled a digital exhibition that traces the journey of the two ministries over the past eight years as well as released a special series of Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 and Rs 20 coins which are easily identifiable to visually impaired persons and are embossed with the “Azadi ka Mahotsav’’ logo.

Pointing out that during the freedom movement, some took to ‘satyagraha’ and some to arms, some used the power of the pen or fought intellectually in the courts, the PM felt that after 75 years of Independence, it was the duty of every citizen to make some special contribution to the nation’s development.