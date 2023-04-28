Need to root out terrorism collectively and fix accountability on its supporters: Rajnath at SCO Defence Ministers’ meet

Tribune News Service

Ajay Banerjee

New Delhi, April 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday called upon the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) member states to collectively work towards eliminating terrorism in all its forms and fix accountability on those who aid or fund such activities.

Notably, Pakistan, often referred to as epicentre of terrorism, is part of the SCO grouping. Pakistan’s Malik Ahmad Khan, who is Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Defence, addressed the grouping virtually. The SCO Defence Ministers’ meeting held in New Delhi today.

Rajnath Singh asserted how any kind of terrorist act or support to it in any form is a major crime against humanity. Peace and prosperity cannot coexist with this menace. “If a nation shelters terrorists, it not only poses a threat to others, but for itself too,” the Minister said, adding that radicalisation of youth is a cause for concern not only from the point of view of security, but it is also a major obstacle in the path of socio-economic progress of society.

“If we want to make the SCO a stronger and more credible international organisation, our top-most priority should be to effectively deal with terrorism,” the Indian Defence Minister said.

Addressing mediapersons after the meeting, India’s Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane said all member nations reached the consensus on several areas of cooperation, including dealing with terrorism, security of vulnerable populations in various countries as well as human assistance and disaster relief operations.

“All member states were unanimous in their statements that terrorism, in all its forms, must be condemned and eliminated,” Aramane said, exuding confidence that areas identified for cooperation will be acted upon in the times to come and India, as the SCO chair, will lead from the front in ensuring a safe and secure future for the region and the world.

At the end of the deliberations, all the SCO member countries signed a protocol, expressing their collective will to make the region secure, peaceful and prosperous, Ministry of Defence said in a statement.

Earlier, the Defence Minister shared his insights on the vision to ensure collective prosperity. As a large part of the world is passing through food crisis, he urged the SCO member countries to

ensure food security under an integrated plan.

Officials later explained that India Russia and China produce almost 38 per cent of the entire worlds wheat.

India, Rajnath said, was committed towards defence capacity-building of SCO member states through training and co-manufacturing and co-development of items.

Defence Ministers of China General Li Shangfu; Russia General Sergei Shoigu; Iran Brig Gen Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani; Belarus Lt Gen Khrenin VG; Kazakhstan Col Gen Ruslan Zhaxylykov; Uzbekistan Lt Gen Bakhodir Kurbanov; Kyrgyzstan Lt Gen Bekbolotov Baktybek Asankalievich and Tajikistan Col Gen Sherali Mirzo were present at the meeting.