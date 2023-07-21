 Need to skill our workforce in use of advanced technologies and processes: PM Modi at G20 meet : The Tribune India

Addressing the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting at Indore via video link, Modi says that globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality

PTI

Indore, July 21

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said there is a need to skill the workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes.

Addressing the G20 Labour and Employment Ministers’ Meeting at Indore via video link, Modi said that globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality.

“We all need to skill our workforce in the use of advanced technologies and processes. Skilling, re-skilling and upskilling are the mantras for the future workforce. In India, our Skill India Mission is a campaign to connect with this reality,” Modi said.

"Globally, mobile workforce is going to be a reality in the future. Therefore, it is now time to globalise the development and sharing of skills in the true sense. The G20 must play a leading role in this,” he said.

Modi lauded the efforts of the meeting participants for initiating the international referencing of occupations by skills and qualifications requirements.

“The amazing work done by frontline health and other workers in India during Covid showed their skills and dedication. It also reflected our culture of service and compassion. Indeed, India has the potential to become one of the largest providers of skilled workforce for the world,” he said. 

